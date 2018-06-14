Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Back from bereavement
Musgrave was reinstated from the bereavement list Wednesday, The Denver Post reports.
Musgrave is back with the Rockies after missing the last three games while on bereavement. With three of the other team's key relievers (Adam Ottavino, Mike Dunn and Scott Oberg) all on the disabled list, Musgrave could see some high-leverage innings upon his return to action.
