Musgrave is being considered a full-time reliever this season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Musgrave nearly broke camp in the Rockies' rotation back in 2017, but wound up waiting to make his major-league debut until 2018 as a reliever. After displaying some success in the majors -- especially against lefties (.217 BAA in 2018) -- the left-hander is vying for a spot in the bullpen as a long reliever. Having him and Chris Rusin in the bullpen is a bit redundant, however, so there's a good chance Musgrave begins the season back with Triple-A Albuquerque.

