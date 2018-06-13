Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Hits bereavement list
The Rockies placed Musgrave on the bereavement list Saturday.
Musgrave has been unavailable for the past three games, putting a strain on a Colorado bullpen that has three other key relievers (Adam Ottavino, Mike Dunn and Scott Oberg) on the 10-day disabled list. He could rejoin the Rockies in Philadelphia ahead of Wednesday's game against the Phillies, but will likely be limited to low-leverage work once he returns.
