The Rockies placed Musgrave on the bereavement list Saturday.

Musgrave has been unavailable for the past three games, putting a strain on a Colorado bullpen that has three other key relievers (Adam Ottavino, Mike Dunn and Scott Oberg) on the 10-day disabled list. He could rejoin the Rockies in Philadelphia ahead of Wednesday's game against the Phillies, but will likely be limited to low-leverage work once he returns.

