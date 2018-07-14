Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Hits disabled list
Musgrave was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hip flexor Saturday.
The severity of the issue is not yet clear. Musgrave has a 4.76 ERA and a 20:16 K:BB in 28.1 innings for the Rockies this season. In a corresponding move, Sam Howard was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.
