Musgrave holds a 1.00 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in nine innings since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 26-year-old lefty doesn't overwhelm anyone with velocity, but he has held his own against big-league hitters this season. Musgrave is especially dominating lefties, as they have yet to collect a hit off him this season. His 4:4 K:BB is pretty weak however, largely limiting his fantasy intrigue unless he gets a chance to make a spot start or two.