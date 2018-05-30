Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Holds own in first MLB stint
Musgrave holds a 1.00 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in nine innings since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque.
The 26-year-old lefty doesn't overwhelm anyone with velocity, but he has held his own against big-league hitters this season. Musgrave is especially dominating lefties, as they have yet to collect a hit off him this season. His 4:4 K:BB is pretty weak however, largely limiting his fantasy intrigue unless he gets a chance to make a spot start or two.
More News
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Option to occupy MLB rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Candidate to fill long-relief role•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Remains in thick of rotation race•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Gunning for MLB rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...