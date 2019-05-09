Musgrave (elbow) will report to the Rockies' spring training facility in Salt River on Sunday to continue his rehab, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Musgrave was put on the 10-day injured list May 4 with a left elbow flexor strain and will head to Salt River, hopefully to establish a timetable for a return during the Rockies' upcoming east coast road trip. The left-hander had given up four earned runs in 10 relief appearances prior to the injury.