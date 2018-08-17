Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Optioned to minors
Musgrave was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Musgrave was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Scott Oberg, who was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. Through 24 appearances in the big leagues this year, Musgrave has logged a pedestrian 5.08 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 23:17 K:BB across 33.2 innings of relief.
More News
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Activated from DL•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Hits disabled list•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Back from bereavement•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Hits bereavement list•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Holds own in first MLB stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...