Musgrave was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Musgrave was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Scott Oberg, who was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. Through 24 appearances in the big leagues this year, Musgrave has logged a pedestrian 5.08 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 23:17 K:BB across 33.2 innings of relief.