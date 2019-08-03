Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Outrighted to Triple-A
Musgrave cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Musgrave went unclaimed despite his solid 3.60 ERA in 10 innings at the big-league level this season. He owns an awful 9.98 ERA in 15.1 frames for Albuquerque.
