Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Promoted to big leagues
Musgrave's contract was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
With Chris Rusin landing on the disabled list with an intercostal strain, the Rockies were in need of a new long reliever. Enter Musgrave, who very nearly grabbed a rotation spot in last year's spring training. The young southpaw has a 3.38 ERA and a 10:2 K:BB in three starts for the Isotopes this season, so he offers some intrigue in case he gets called to make a spot start during his time in the majors.
