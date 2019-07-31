Musgrave was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Wednesday.

Musgrave was removed from Colorado's 40-man roster to free up a spot for Joe Harvey, who was acquired from the Yankees on Wednesday. The lefty made 10 appearances with the Rockies prior to being designated for assignment, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 10 innings.

