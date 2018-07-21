Musgrove (hip) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He's expected to cover two innings out of the bullpen in relief of Chad Bettis (finger), who is also joining Albuquerque for a rehab outing. Musgrove landed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hip flexor last weekend and doesn't look like he'll be sidelined for much longer than the minimum amount of time.

