Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Set to begin rehab assignment
Musgrove (hip) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He's expected to cover two innings out of the bullpen in relief of Chad Bettis (finger), who is also joining Albuquerque for a rehab outing. Musgrove landed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hip flexor last weekend and doesn't look like he'll be sidelined for much longer than the minimum amount of time.
More News
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Hits disabled list•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Back from bereavement•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Hits bereavement list•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Holds own in first MLB stint•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Harrison Musgrave: Option to occupy MLB rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...