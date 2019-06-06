Musgrave (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Thursday's starter, Peter Lambert, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque. Musgrave, who first landed on the IL with a left elbow flexor strain May 4, won't be eligible to return until July 3 at the earliest following this latest transaction.

