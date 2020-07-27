The Rockies added Olivarez to their 60-man roster pool Monday.
Since signing with the Rockies in August 2016 as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic, Olivarez's only action in affiliated ball has come at the rookie-ball level. Had the 2020 minor-league campaign not been cancelled, Olivarez likely would have received his first assignment to a full-season affiliate. His inclusion in the roster pool should at least help the 19-year-old keep his development relatively on track, as he'll get the chance to regularly face some of the Rockies' top hitting prospects at the team's alternate training site this summer.