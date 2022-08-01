Olivarez (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Rockies' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate July 15 and struck out one over two perfect innings in his lone appearance for the club.

The July 15 outing marked Olivarez's season debut after he had opened the season on the Rockies' 60-day injured list due to a left shoulder strain. The fact that he hasn't pitched again in the minors in the two and a half weeks since his initial appearance could hint at a possible setback in his recovery.