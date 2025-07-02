Goodman went 2-for-4 with two solo homers, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

After being out of the lineup since June 25 with a left hamstring injury, Goodman made a statement in his return Tuesday by launching solo home runs in the first and ninth innings. While the Rockies have endured a difficult season, the young catcher is enjoying a breakout campaign, slashing .290/.337/.532 with 36 extra-base hits (16 home runs) and 50 RBI across 77 games.