Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Belts two homers in victory

Goodman went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five total RBI in a 12-6 win over the Royals on Saturday.

Goodman continued his jaw-dropping campaign, launching a three-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the seventh before adding an RBI single in the eighth. The All-Star catcher had gone seven games without a home run coming into Saturday -- a relatively long stretch for him -- but is now up to 33 long balls on the season. That's tied for second-most in the majors at any position, and Goodman has a legitimate shot at breaking the NL record for homers by a catcher in a campaign, which is 45 by Johnny Bench in 1970.