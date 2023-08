Colorado recalled Goodman from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Jurickson Profar has been released in a corresponding roster move, which could open a path for Goodman in the corner outfield. He can also catch at times when Elias Diaz needs rest or fill in at first base. The 23-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and had posted a stellar .919 OPS with 34 home runs and 111 RBI in 106 games this summer between Double-A and Triple-A.