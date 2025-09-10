Goodman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Goodman struck out in his first three at-bats but made big contact in the ninth inning to take Kirby Yates deep for the Rockies' second run. This was Goodman's 30th homer of the year, four of which have come over seven games in September. The catcher has added a .282/.327/.540 slash line, 87 RBI, 68 runs scored, 25 doubles and a stolen base through 127 contests. His splits haven't been as extreme as some of his teammates -- Goodman has hit 17 of his homers in road games and has an .842 OPS on the road compared to an .888 OPS at home.