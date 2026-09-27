Goodman went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI during the Rockies' 9-6 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Goodman extended the Rockies' lead to three runs on two separate occasions, first with a solo homer in the third and again with a three-run long ball in the ninth, with the latter being the game-winning runs for Colorado. Those two home runs brought Goodman up to 41 for the season, making him the eighth player to belt 40-plus homers in the majors. He also has a .532 slugging percentage over 570 plate appearances, which is second-best in the National League among qualified hitters behind NL MVP frontrunner Pete Crow-Armstrong (.570).