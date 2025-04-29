Goodman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Goodman helped Colorado get off to a fast start with a three-run blast to left field in the first inning, but that was the final time the Rockies got on the scoreboard. Goodman has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a horrendous 4-24 start to the season for Colorado -- he is tied for the team lead with five long balls and ranks first on the Rockies with 14 RBI and 15 runs while slashing .256/.350/.478. Goodman's production has been especially valuable in fantasy given his status as a backstop.