Goodman went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 7-4 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Goodman socked his 27th homer of the season, and he tallied his ninth three-hit game of the year while racking up at least four RBI for the third time on the campaign. The 25-year-old backstop has broken out in a big way in 2025, turning in an .846 OPS as one of fantasy's top catchers. Better yet, Goodman is batting .286 with 35 extra-base hits, 49 RBI and 39 runs scored covering 245 at-bats (66 games) since the start of June.