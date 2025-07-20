Goodman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Twins.

Goodman got some time off around his All-Star Game appearance, but he should continue to see starting catcher duties moving forward. He's up to 18 homers on the year, including four over 10 contests in July despite hitting a modest .243 (9-for-37) this month. The 25-year-old is at a .282/.329/.528 slash line with 55 RBI, 48 runs scored, 18 doubles, four triples and one stolen bases through 86 games in a breakout campaign.