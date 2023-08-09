The Rockies promoted Goodman from Double-A Hartford to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Goodman wasted no time making an impression with his new club, hitting a grand slam in his Albuquerque debut in a 10-5 loss at Round Rock. Prior to his promotion, the 23-year-old had been one of the top power hitters in the Eastern League this season, smacking 25 home runs and hitting .239 with a 10.5 percent walk rate and 24.5 percent strikeout rate. The Rockies haven't completely pulled the plug on developing Goodman as a catcher, but he's made just 12 starts behind the plate this season compared to 31 in left field, 25 at designated hitter and 24 at first base.