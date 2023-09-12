Goodman is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Cubs.
This looks to be a routine day of rest for Goodman, who has produced a .302/.340/.535 batting line with 13 RBI through his first 13 major-league games. Nolan Jones is playing left field Tuesday as Elehuris Montero covers first base.
More News
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Remains productive•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Wraps up strong homestand•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Quick start to big-league career•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Called up for MLB debut•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Moves up to Triple-A•