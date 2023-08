Goodman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against Atlanta.

Goodman was called up Sunday and has made a pair of starts at first base since. He's experienced quick success by collecting four hits across eight at-bats while also driving in two and scoring once. While clearly a small sample, Goodman did boast prolific production between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque earlier in the campaign by tallying 34 homers across 467 plate appearances.