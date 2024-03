The Rockies optioned Goodman to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had a .633 OPS over 23 games in his first taste of the majors last season, and it appears he won't have a spot on the Opening Day roster this year. Goodman hit .371 with nine homers in 15 games after making his way to the Triple-A level last season, and he should receive another chance for Colorado before long if he gets off to a hot start in 2024.