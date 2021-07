The Rockies have selected Goodman with the 109th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Goodman has power in spades, but both his swing as well as his patience at the dish leave plenty of question marks. The catcher from Memphis is viewed as a below-average defender, so it appears unlikely he will stick at the position. Goodman looks like a three true outcomes type of hitter, though could be aided by eventually playing in the thin air in Colorado.