Goodman is tied for third among Double-A hitters with 18 home runs and is slashing .228/.324/.488 with a 25.5 percent strikeout rate in 76 games for Hartford.

Goodman has made 27 starts in left field, 20 starts at first base, 20 starts at designated hitter and nine starts at catcher this season for the Yard Goats. Unlike the rest of the Rockies' affiliates, the park in Hartford plays pretty evenly for hitters and pitchers, so Goodman's surface stats will likely spike again once he gets promoted to Albuquerque. His .255 BABIP is partly to blame for his low batting average, but given that he will turn 24 in October and profiles best at the bottom of the defensive spectrum, the offensive bar he needs to clear is high.