Goodman went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Goodman has drawn six starts in seven games since being called up, and he drew his first look in the outfield Sunday. He's given the Rockies no reason to take him out of the lineup, as he's gone 8-for-21 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI in his first taste of the majors. He'll head away from hitter-friendly Coors Field for the first time in a matchup Monday against Arizona, but Goodman should continue to see regular playing time to close out the season.