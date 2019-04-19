Desmond (leg) is back in the lineup, hitting sixth and playing center field against the Phillies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Desmond missed the last two games with a sore leg, but he's back in action for this tilt with Philadelphia after making a pinch-hit appearance Thursday. The veteran has slumped to a .161 average to start the year, but he hit his first homer of the season in his last start so hopefully that means he's finding his stroke at the dish.