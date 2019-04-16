Rockies' Ian Desmond: Battling sore leg
Desmond is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Padres due to "general leg soreness," Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Manager Bud Black said Desmond is still available off the bench Tuesday, indicating it to be a minor injury. The Rockies have an off day Wednesday, so it's not surprising to see the team expressing some caution. The 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Garrett Hampson receives the starting nod in center field in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...