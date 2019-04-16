Desmond is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Padres due to "general leg soreness," Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black said Desmond is still available off the bench Tuesday, indicating it to be a minor injury. The Rockies have an off day Wednesday, so it's not surprising to see the team expressing some caution. The 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Garrett Hampson receives the starting nod in center field in his absence.