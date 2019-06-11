Desmond slugged a pinch-hit solo home run Monday in the Rockies' 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Desmond's seventh-inning blast held up as the difference in the narrow victory, and wasn't a cheap one, either. The deep fly to the Coors Field concourse traveled 486 feet, making it the longest home run hit in the big leagues this season and the 12th-longest of the Statcast era, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Though Desmond's 27.9 percent strikeout rate puts a natural cap on his batting average, he's at least making quality contact when he puts his bat on the ball. Desmond's hard-hit rate (48.5 percent), barrel percentage (14.6%) and average exit velocity (91.7 mile per hour) are all at their highest levels since 2015, and by significant margins, too.

More News
Our Latest Stories