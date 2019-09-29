Desmond is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Desmond will be given a breather in the season finale after he played the hero in Colorado's 3-2 win Saturday. The veteran notched his fourth triple and reached 20 home runs for the third time in four seasons in the victory, but his .255/.310/.479 slash line is still fairly underwhelming for a player making $15 million. Desmond still has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season along with a $15 million club option ($2 million buyout) for 2022.