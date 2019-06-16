Rockies' Ian Desmond: Big day at Coors
Desmond went 2-for-5 with a home run, a second run scored and five RBI in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Padres.
He extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fourth-inning single, then blasted a grand slam off Robbie Erlin in the fifth, wrapping up his production on the night with a sac fly in the seventh. Desmond's hot streak has boosted his slash line to .266/.330/.498 with nine homers and 36 RBI in 64 games.
