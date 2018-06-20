Desmond went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Desmond's solo shot in the third inning off starter Jason Vargas capped off back-to-back-to-back home runs, as Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story also took the lefty deep. The 32-year-old is sporting a .214 average and .278 OBP that would both be career lows over the course of a full season by a comfortable margin, but despite those struggles he's still been productive in the power department. Through 71 games, Desmond has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a .711 OPS.