Rockies' Ian Desmond: Blasts 15th homer
Desmond went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Desmond's solo shot in the third inning off starter Jason Vargas capped off back-to-back-to-back home runs, as Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story also took the lefty deep. The 32-year-old is sporting a .214 average and .278 OBP that would both be career lows over the course of a full season by a comfortable margin, but despite those struggles he's still been productive in the power department. Through 71 games, Desmond has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a .711 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas