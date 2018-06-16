Desmond homered twice, both solo shots, in a 3-for-5 game Friday against the Rangers.

This was Desmond's second multi-homer game of the season, but it was his first three-hit game. That's his season in microcosm -- the power has been there for Desmond, who is already up to 14 home runs, but he still own a brutal .203 average and .269 on-base percentage across 260 plate appearances, both of which would be career lows by at least 30 points.

