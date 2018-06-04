Rockies' Ian Desmond: Connects for 10th home run
Desmond went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on Sunday against the Dodgers.
Desmond crushed a high fastball from left-hander Alex Wood for a two-run home run in the first inning Sunday for his 10th home run of the season. That continues his trend of hitting left-handed pitching relatively well this season, as he is slugging over 130 points better against southpaws as opposed to right-handed pitching. While the Rockies' nine game homestand didn't boost his power, Desmond went 8-for-32 in that span, an improvement on his poor .192 batting average for the season.
