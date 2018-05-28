Rockies' Ian Desmond: Connects for ninth home run
Desmond went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Reds.
Desmond capped off the Rockies' offensive outburst with his ninth home run of the season, this one coming off right-hander Dylan Floro. While many Rockies were able to get their bats going with the team's return to Coors Field, the home run was Desmond's first and only hit in three games against the Reds. He is hitting an ugly .176/.230/.374 through 182 at-bats this season, but does have five steals to go along with his nine home runs.
