Desmond went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-3 win over San Diego.

Colorado was down to its final out of the game when Desmond stepped in and took Padres closer Kirby Yates deep for a two-run blast to end the contest. The 32-year-old had been held without a long ball since July 22 but has now reached the 20-homer mark for the fifth time in his career.

