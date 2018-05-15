Desmond is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in San Diego.

Desmond will sit in favor of Pat Valaika. The veteran has just three hits in his last seven games and is hitting just .172/.214/.352 on the season. His .198 BABIP certainly plays a part in that weak line, though he's also striking out 28.6 percent of the time while walking a career low 3.9 percent.