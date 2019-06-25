Manager Bud Black said Desmond is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants due to a "lower-half issue," Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

This explains why Desmond is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Black wouldn't elaborate on the injury, though he said he expects the outfielder to rejoin the lineup Tuesday. Raimel Tapia is starting in place of Desmond on Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories