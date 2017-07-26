Rockies' Ian Desmond: Departs with calf injury

Desmond exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals early with an apparent right calf injury, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

It appears that Desmond may have re-aggravated the calf injury that sidelined him for the first couple weeks of July. The severity of the aggravation is not yet known, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Desmond make another trip to the DL. We'll await further details with regards to his status following Tuesday's game.