Rockies' Ian Desmond: Displays power, speed Friday

Desmond went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

The homer was his first since mid-June and just his sixth of the season, as injuries have marred Desmond's first campaign with the Rockies. He's still chipped in 13 steals in 87 games to salvage some fantasy value, though, and his .290/.324/.452 slash line over the last nine games should keep him in the lineup as the team tries to secure a spot in the postseason.