Desmond went 3-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, five RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 11-5 win over the Braves.

The five RBI tied his season high. Desmond came into the game slashing only .149/.196/.213 through 15 games in August with zero homers and a single RBI, so while Friday's big performance is encouraging, he'll likely need to keep it up a while longer before he works his way back into many active fantasy rosters.