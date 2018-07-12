Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in five
Desmond went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI for the Rockies in the club's 19-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Desmond essentially put the game on ice in his first at-bat, taking Shelby Miller deep for a three-run blast to stake the Rockies to a 5-1 lead after one inning. The Rockies would beat up on the Arizona pitching staff thereafter, with Desmond driving in a pair of runs in the second inning and finishing off his night with a base hit off catcher-turner-pitcher Alex Avila in the bottom of the seventh. Desmond sports a sub-.300 on-base percentage and lowly .223 batting average for the season, but he's nonetheless on pace for the first 30-15 campaign of his career with 18 home runs and nine steals through the Rockies' first 92 games.
