Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in three in win
Desmond went 2-for-3 with three RBI to help Colorado to a 6-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.
Desmond accounted for half of Colorado's runs on the evening, bringing his RBI total up to 84 on the season. The 33-year-old got off to a brutal start this season but he's managed to gradually work his way back to a respectable stat line, as he's now slashing .237/.303/.421 with 20 homers, 20 doubles and eight triples over 523 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...