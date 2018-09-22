Desmond went 2-for-3 with three RBI to help Colorado to a 6-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Desmond accounted for half of Colorado's runs on the evening, bringing his RBI total up to 84 on the season. The 33-year-old got off to a brutal start this season but he's managed to gradually work his way back to a respectable stat line, as he's now slashing .237/.303/.421 with 20 homers, 20 doubles and eight triples over 523 at-bats.