Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in three in win
Desmond went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI during Monday's 7-4 win over San Diego.
The veteran left Saturday's game early with a knee injury, so proving his health with a big outing in the series opener against the Padres was reassuring. Desmond's hefty salary should ensure consistent playing time, and playing half his games at hitter-friendly Coors Field is a boost to both his fantasy floor and ceiling. Staying healthy should pave the way to a rebound season.
More News
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: In lineup Monday•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Exits with sore knee•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Hits homer against Arizona•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Looks like primary first baseman•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: Plays first base in first two spring appearances•
-
Rockies' Ian Desmond: May play first against lefties•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...