Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in three in win

Desmond went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI during Monday's 7-4 win over San Diego.

The veteran left Saturday's game early with a knee injury, so proving his health with a big outing in the series opener against the Padres was reassuring. Desmond's hefty salary should ensure consistent playing time, and playing half his games at hitter-friendly Coors Field is a boost to both his fantasy floor and ceiling. Staying healthy should pave the way to a rebound season.