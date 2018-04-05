Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in two Wednesday

Desmond went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

He's now hit safely in all five games he's played to begin the season, and Desmond's got two homers and seven RBI to boot. It seems safe to say that his knee is feeling alright, but he'll need to stay productive to keep top prospect Ryan McMahon on the bench.

