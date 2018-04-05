Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in two Wednesday
Desmond went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
He's now hit safely in all five games he's played to begin the season, and Desmond's got two homers and seven RBI to boot. It seems safe to say that his knee is feeling alright, but he'll need to stay productive to keep top prospect Ryan McMahon on the bench.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...