Rockies' Ian Desmond: Drives in two
Desmond went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Desmond delivered a two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, providing the majority of the Rockies offense for the day. The performance snapped a three-game hitless streak and left him with a .195 batting average through 220 at-bats this season. While that is a big drawback to his profile, he provides a nice combination of power and speed as he has 11 home runs paired with seven steals on the season.
