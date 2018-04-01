Rockies' Ian Desmond: Exits with sore knee
Desmond left Saturday's game in the seventh inning due to a sore right knee, the Denver Post reports. "He wasn't at full strength as the game went on," manager Bud Black said.
Desmond was 1-for-2 at the plate before departing. He had been feeling pain in his right knee since Thursday's opening game, especially when batting. Ryan McMahon replaced him at first base and will likely start in his place if Desmond is sidelined.
